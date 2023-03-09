Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,816 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of EPAM Systems worth $88,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.14.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.51 and a twelve month high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

