Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 619.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.0% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Booking worth $129,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Booking by 622.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 39,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Booking by 26.2% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 68,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 147.3% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Insider Activity

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $26.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,556.18. The company had a trading volume of 129,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,705. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,378.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,057.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

