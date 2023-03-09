Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 1,081,753 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5,873.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081,753 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.3% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $291,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.46. The stock had a trading volume of 80,400,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,139,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.