Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 5,494 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of Allison Transmission worth $43,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 152,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

