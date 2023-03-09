Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 584,284 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,284 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Nutanix worth $66,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,621,267.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 772,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.