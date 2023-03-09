Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 370,099 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,170,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 370,099 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $56,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,668,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,701,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.48. 623,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,755. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,918,822 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

