Jagdeep Singh Sells 478,747 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00.

QS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 8,915,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 5.29. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 172,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

