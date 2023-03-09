Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 3.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $47.78. 50,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,880. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.