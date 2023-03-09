Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JSPR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.85 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

JSPR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

