Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.7 %

MRK opened at $108.28 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

