Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($164.89) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Stock Performance

Sixt stock opened at €128.90 ($137.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.86. Sixt has a twelve month low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a twelve month high of €140.50 ($149.47).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.