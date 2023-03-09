Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 527 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $15,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,274.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 2.0 %

ONEW opened at $26.65 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.46.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $4,348,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 29.8% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.