Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 9,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 28,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Jianpu Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the third quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

