Jim C. Walton Sells 500,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total value of $69,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,884,230 shares in the company, valued at $36,624,509,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.10 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.