John C. Turner, Jr. Sells 876 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GMS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.24. 15,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,860. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GMS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in GMS by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.