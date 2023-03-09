John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $18.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at $103,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

