John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

