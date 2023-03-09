John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $23.11 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.