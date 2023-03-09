John J. Gavin Sells 9,816 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GMS Stock Performance
GMS stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19.
GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GMS
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GMS by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GMS Company Profile
GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
