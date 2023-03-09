John J. Kuch Sells 919 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xencor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 364.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.