John J. Kuch Sells 919 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Xencor Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Xencor
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xencor (XNCR)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.