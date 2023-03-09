John P. Rielly Sells 3,380 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of HES opened at $135.86 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.
HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
