John P. Rielly Sells 3,380 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hess Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HES opened at $135.86 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.