Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.
Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.63. 1,728,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,041,458. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.23 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.51. The stock has a market cap of $394.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
