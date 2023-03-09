Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,301,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, TPB Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 258.3% in the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.31. 2,358,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,439. The company has a market capitalization of $396.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.23 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.