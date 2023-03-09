Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.03. 2,138,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.23 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average of $168.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

