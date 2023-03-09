Jonathan Sweeney Purchases 15,000 Shares of Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Stock

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sweeney acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$41,940.00 ($28,147.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.15.

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 79 properties valued at approximately $445 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

