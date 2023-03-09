Joystick (JOY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $25,493.26

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $25,493.26 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036577 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00021709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00222531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,796.26 or 0.99983790 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.07637893 USD and is up 8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,884.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.