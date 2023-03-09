JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €16.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.30) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €22.78 ($24.23) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($39.26). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.78.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

