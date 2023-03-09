JUMPN Price Reaches $11.19 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000098 BTC.

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN was first traded on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

