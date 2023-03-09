Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($14.16) EPS.
Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
KALA stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -1.64. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.