Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($14.16) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KALA stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -1.64. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 101,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

