Kathryn (Kate) Spargo Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.48 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,750.00 ($43,456.38).

Bapcor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29.

Bapcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Bapcor’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

