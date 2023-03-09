Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49.39 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $368.91 million and approximately $49.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00070593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00053373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001575 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,450,001 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

