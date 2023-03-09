Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $45.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVEI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ NVEI traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 1,043,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,045. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nuvei by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvei by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nuvei by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after buying an additional 533,047 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.