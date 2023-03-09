Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Kellogg worth $164,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $36,712,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

