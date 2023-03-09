Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.13. The stock had a trading volume of 778,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

