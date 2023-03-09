Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises about 2.3% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Pinterest worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Pinterest by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after buying an additional 4,718,191 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 3,040,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,507,896. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,023 shares of company stock worth $23,736,865. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

