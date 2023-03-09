Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $3.18 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.9% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

