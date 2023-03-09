Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

About Keweenaw Land Association

(Get Rating)

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple, brass wood, yellow and white birch, white and black ash, and black cherry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.