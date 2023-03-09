Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $208.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEYS. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $157.60. 990,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.03.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,028,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

