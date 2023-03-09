Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $52.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of KRC opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.