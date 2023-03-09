Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.41

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 227854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

