Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $293.33.

Kingfisher Price Performance

Kingfisher stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

