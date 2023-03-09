Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 374,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,816. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $853.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

