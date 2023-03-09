Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 374,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,816. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $853.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.
