Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €9.50 ($10.11) price objective from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($10.96) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of KCO stock opened at €10.24 ($10.89) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.05. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €6.43 ($6.84) and a 12 month high of €13.50 ($14.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.