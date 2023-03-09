Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 68,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Know Labs Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.40.

Know Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.