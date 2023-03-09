Komodo (KMD) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.12 million and $438,601.01 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00166928 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

