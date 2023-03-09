Korn Ferry (KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 14th

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,440,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

