Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.05 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.05 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.5 %

KFY stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also

Earnings History for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.