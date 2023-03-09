Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.05 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.05 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.5 %

KFY stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

