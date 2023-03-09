Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$34.06 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.10.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

