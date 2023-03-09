Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Castellan Group

Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 30,944.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

