Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) COO Paul Blanchfield Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) COO Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $380,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lantheus Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus by 9.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lantheus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Lantheus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.